Thousands of Oklahoma chickens culled after bird flu detection

A commercial chicken flock in northeastern Oklahoma has been culled after testing positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus.

The bird flu is contagious and causes illness and death in domestic poultry. It was found in a commercial flock in Adair County on Nov. 30 and Lee Benson, an Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry spokesperson, said about 64,000 broiler breeder chickens were euthanized to contain the virus.

Because the illness has been in the U.S. since 2022, Benson said the department has been preparing for a situation like this.

“This confirmed positive happens, our Avian Influenza Response Plan was activated and right now, we're working with USDA and poultry producers and livestock producers to control and mitigate the spread of the disease here in Oklahoma,” Benson said.

He said there is a control zone in Adair County and the southern part of Delaware County. In the zone, Benson said there will be surveillance testing and restricted movement of poultry.

“And so the actual flock, that area, they’ll be under quarantine for roughly a month,” Benson said. “In order for it to be released from quarantine, they'll have to be essentially all cleaned out and no signs of the virus anywhere else in that area.”

The last commercial flock in the state was infected with the illness was in the spring of 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s been detected in nine Oklahoma backyard flocks since then, most recently last month.

“Flock owners should take every precaution to protect their flock from HPAI by preventing their poultry’s exposure to wild birds and any areas where wild birds have been,” according to a press release from Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry.

Biosecurity resources and best practices are available on the department’s website. State officials urge producers who might see signs of the illness in flocks to quickly contact their veterinarian. Possible cases should be reported to the department.

The bird flu has made headlines recently because it has infected other species, including mammals. During the summer, the illness was detected in Oklahoma dairy cows.

“According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern,” according to the press release. “There is no risk to the food supply, but the affected birds will not enter the food supply system.”

Department officials note proper handling and cooking of poultry and eggs kills bacteria and viruses.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.