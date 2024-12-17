© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma City's Gold Dome a step closer to becoming a concert venue

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published December 17, 2024 at 4:18 AM CST
Built in 1958, the Gold Dome has faced demolition threats in the past, but protests from preservationists have saved the structure from the wrecking ball.
Oklahoma City’s iconic Gold Dome is a step closer to being revived as a concert venue.

On Monday, The Classen Corridor Revitalization TIF Review Committee approved a $3 million taxpayer-funded loan for renovations to the historical building at NW 23rd and Classen.

The funding will come from taxpayer dollars through Safer Streets, Safer Cities GOLT bonds.

Tulsa music venue operator and promoter Mike Brown of Kismet Koncerts is leading the project. Brown plans to make interior upgrades, roof repairs and cleanup the exterior. He estimates a total renovation cost of $10 million.

Brown anticipates the 3,000-seat venue would host 65 events annually, generating around $1 million in revenue.

The proposal will now go before the city’s Economic Development trust for approval before heading to the city council. If approved, the project could be completed by early 2026.

Built in 1958, the Gold Dome has faced demolition threats in the past, but protests from preservationists have saved the structure from the wrecking ball.

