ArtDesk Conversation: The Black Land

Join us for an engaging conversation with artist Jakian Parks and The Black Land curator Chloe` Flowers, moderated by Gabrielle Butler. Together, they will explore how Parks’s background in photography—and the projects that have shaped his career—inform his artistic practice today. The discussion will also offer insight into Parks’s documentation process and how it ultimately culminated in the exhibition The Black Land, highlighting the ideas, influences, and evolution behind the work.

Enjoy a reception following the ArtDesk Conversation.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/tbltalk