Bowl For Kids' Sake in Stillwater
Bowl For Kids' Sake in Stillwater
Our annual Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraising campaign ensures our mentoring program remains 100% free for volunteers and the children we serve.
STEP 1: FORM A TEAM
Form a five-person team with friends, family, or coworkers. Anyone can join your team!
STEP 2: FUNDRAISE
Set up your fundraising page and share it with friends and family via social media, email, or text.
STEP 3: CELEBRATE!
Celebrate your fundraising efforts with free bowling, pizza, and prizes.
CAMPAIGN SEASON & PARTY
Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraising season in Stillwater begins in May and ends on August 27 at The Hub (6:00 PM) with a celebration party.
FUNDRAISING GOALS
We ask fundraisers to shoot for a goal of $750/team or $150/person.
The Hub
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma
(405) 364-3722
jeff.moody@bbbsok.org
The Hub
3601 N Perkins RdStillwater, Oklahoma 74075
405-624-9922
sarah.kline@bbbsok.org