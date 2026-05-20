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Bowl For Kids' Sake in Stillwater

Bowl For Kids' Sake in Stillwater

Our annual Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraising campaign ensures our mentoring program remains 100% free for volunteers and the children we serve.

STEP 1: FORM A TEAM

Form a five-person team with friends, family, or coworkers. Anyone can join your team!

STEP 2: FUNDRAISE

Set up your fundraising page and share it with friends and family via social media, email, or text.

STEP 3: CELEBRATE!

Celebrate your fundraising efforts with free bowling, pizza, and prizes.

CAMPAIGN SEASON & PARTY

Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraising season in Stillwater begins in May and ends on August 27 at The Hub (6:00 PM) with a celebration party.

FUNDRAISING GOALS

We ask fundraisers to shoot for a goal of $750/team or $150/person.

The Hub
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026

Event Supported By

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma
(405) 364-3722
jeff.moody@bbbsok.org
https://bigoklahoma.org
The Hub
3601 N Perkins Rd
Stillwater, Oklahoma 74075
405-624-9922
sarah.kline@bbbsok.org
https://bfksstillwater.org