Bowl For Kids' Sake in Stillwater

Our annual Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraising campaign ensures our mentoring program remains 100% free for volunteers and the children we serve.

STEP 1: FORM A TEAM

Form a five-person team with friends, family, or coworkers. Anyone can join your team!

STEP 2: FUNDRAISE

Set up your fundraising page and share it with friends and family via social media, email, or text.

STEP 3: CELEBRATE!

Celebrate your fundraising efforts with free bowling, pizza, and prizes.

CAMPAIGN SEASON & PARTY

Bowl For Kids' Sake fundraising season in Stillwater begins in May and ends on August 27 at The Hub (6:00 PM) with a celebration party.

FUNDRAISING GOALS

We ask fundraisers to shoot for a goal of $750/team or $150/person.

