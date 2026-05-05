Bridge Lessons - Come Play with Us

Bridge is a card game you can learn in weeks and spend a lifetime mastering. It is played in partnerships, which makes every hand feel like a team sport. This 10 - week class covers the basics of bidding and play. No experience needed. No partner required. Just Show up.

Cost - $10 for the Workbook - Intro to Bridge by Patty Tucker. This will be provided the first day of class. No charge for the class lessons. Contact Information: Elaine Ozment - G2E_95@sbcglobal.net