Francis Tuttle Technology Center will provide a chance for job seekers to find their career path at

the annual Community Job Fair on May 6.

The event at the Reno Campus – 7301 W Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City – is open to the public and will

include dozens of employers from across the metro who need both skilled and entry-level workers.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and potential employers will be available until 2:30 p.m. to answer questions

and accept résumés.

No less than 63 companies have registered to participate in the event. Employers range from energy

and electricity providers to healthcare providers, construction companies, retailers, automotive dealers

and service providers, manufacturers, trucking and shipping companies, and hospitality.

Companies who have registered include Bob Moore Auto Group, EMSA, Mercy Healthcare, MHC

Kenworth, Dolese Brothers, Remington Park, and Warren Cat. Representatives from Oklahoma colleges

and universities will have information available, as well as recruiters for the US Marine Corps.

Job agencies such as Work Ready Oklahoma and Labor Finders will also be in attendance.

The full list of confirmed companies and organizations can be found at

https://www.francistuttle.edu/campus-events/community-job-fair.

There will be signs pointing attendees toward the Job Fair. The best spot to park is on the west side

of campus.