Formless Matter and Its Devastating Gestures | Opening Reception
Formless Matter and Its Devastating Gestures | Opening Reception
Join Oklahoma Contemporary for the opening of Oklahoma City–based artists Denise Duong and Gabriel Friedman's Formless Matter and Its Devastating Gestures. Comprised of six sculptural forms, inlcuding a head, a hand, and four birdlikes spheres, this monumental outdoor work invites viewers into a world where order and chaos intertwine.
Guests are invited to explore the installation and enjoy a private reception featuring drinks, light refreshments, and the opportunity to connect with fellow arts supporters.
For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/formlessmatteropening
Oklahoma Contemporary
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 28 May 2026
Event Supported By
Oklahoma Contemporary
405-951-0000
Oklahoma Contemporary
11 NW 11th StreetOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73103
(405) 951-0000
info@okcontemp.org