Formless Matter and Its Devastating Gestures | Opening Reception

Join Oklahoma Contemporary for the opening of Oklahoma City–based artists Denise Duong and Gabriel Friedman's Formless Matter and Its Devastating Gestures. Comprised of six sculptural forms, inlcuding a head, a hand, and four birdlikes spheres, this monumental outdoor work invites viewers into a world where order and chaos intertwine.

Guests are invited to explore the installation and enjoy a private reception featuring drinks, light refreshments, and the opportunity to connect with fellow arts supporters.

For more information: 405-951-0000, okcontemp.org/formlessmatteropening