NORMAN GALAXY OF WRITERS APRIL CRITIQUE-A-THON

If you're in need of a writing community, a sounding board, a boost to get started writing, or would like notes on your projects delivered with TLC, Tender Loving Care, then Norman Galaxy of Writers offers all these opportunities and more at our monthly Critique-a-Thons. Our next CRITIQUE-A-THON will be held this Saturday, April 25th, at the Norman West Library. Please bring five copies of up to eight pages of your work-in-progress. We will divide into groups and beta-read each other’s work. Group meets at 10:00 A.M. Hope to see you there with pen and papers in hand!