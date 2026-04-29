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Quilting and Crafting

Quilting and Crafting

Bring your own quilting or other project and get a chance to work on it with like-minded people. They'll even offer advice if asked. Be sure to check out a quilting book from our collection!

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026

Event Supported By

Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/events/month/2024/11

Artist Group Info

ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd St
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437
https://www.metrolibrary.org/