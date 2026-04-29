Quilting and Crafting
Quilting and Crafting
Bring your own quilting or other project and get a chance to work on it with like-minded people. They'll even offer advice if asked. Be sure to check out a quilting book from our collection!
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
405-424-1437
Artist Group Info
ashlkwil@gmail.com
Ralph Ellison Library - Metropolitan Library System
2000 NE 23rd StOklahoma City, Oklahoma 73111
405-424-1437