T.O.N.Y. - Tour of OKC Native Yards

Join us for the T.O.N.Y. (Tour OKC Native Yards) on May 30th, featuring five native plant home gardens around the Paseo area. This come-and-go and self-guided event, runs from 9 AM to 3 PM, and highlights gardens that focus on native plants to support wildlife. Each yard on the tour showcases unique landscaping styles, demonstrating how native plants can create beautiful, eco-friendly, and wildlife-friendly spaces. In addition to touring these inspiring gardens, local native plant vendors will be set up at each location, and at a central gathering space, offering you the chance to purchase the very plants you’ll see thriving in the featured yards. This is a fantastic opportunity to see firsthand how native plants benefit wildlife while enhancing the beauty of residential landscapes. This tour is sponsored by the Oklahoma Native Plant Society and the Yard by Yard program.

