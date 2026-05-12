Mark your calendar for the Wheeler District's Night Market in Oklahoma City. Every fourth Friday from May to October, the Wheeler District Night Market joins the Farmers Market for an electric evening full of local flavor and community spirit. Stroll through rows of farm-fresh produce, one-of-a-kind crafts, handmade home goods and more — all while enjoying live music, mouthwatering bites from food trucks and plenty of surprises along the way. This is a great way to kick off the weekend and experience some of the best of what local makers and growers have to offer in Oklahoma City.