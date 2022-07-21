Fairview bakery owner arrested in connection to Jan. 6 riot

The owner of a bakery in Fairview was arrested on Tuesday for several offenses related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot including destruction of government property.

The FBI identified 49-year-old Dova Alina Winegeart after three of her friends sent them photos of her at the Capitol holding a long wooden pole with pieces of metal attached which she allegedly used to break a window of the House of Representatives.

Department of Justice Dova Alina Winegeart (right) has been arrested for particpating in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Department of Justice said the estimated damages exceed $1,000.

The FBI also received text messages from Winegeart’s friends in which she admits to participating in the insurrection.

