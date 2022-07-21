© 2022 KGOU
Criminal Justice

Fairview bakery owner arrested in connection to Jan. 6 riot

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published July 21, 2022 at 3:32 AM CDT
The January 6 attack on the Capitol raised alarm bells for a think tank studying democracy.
Samuel Corum
/

The owner of a bakery in Fairview was arrested on Tuesday for several offenses related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot including destruction of government property.

The FBI identified 49-year-old Dova Alina Winegeart after three of her friends sent them photos of her at the Capitol holding a long wooden pole with pieces of metal attached which she allegedly used to break a window of the House of Representatives.

Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 3.23.47 AM.png
Department of Justice
Dova Alina Winegeart (right) has been arrested for particpating in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Department of Justice said the estimated damages exceed $1,000.

The FBI also received text messages from Winegeart’s friends in which she admits to participating in the insurrection.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.

