Fairview bakery owner arrested in connection to Jan. 6 riot
The owner of a bakery in Fairview was arrested on Tuesday for several offenses related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot including destruction of government property.
The FBI identified 49-year-old Dova Alina Winegeart after three of her friends sent them photos of her at the Capitol holding a long wooden pole with pieces of metal attached which she allegedly used to break a window of the House of Representatives.
The Department of Justice said the estimated damages exceed $1,000.
The FBI also received text messages from Winegeart’s friends in which she admits to participating in the insurrection.
