Oklahoma County declines land offer for new jail

Oklahoma County has turned down an offer of nearly 80 acres of free land near Britton Rd and Kelley Ave., citing concerns about proximity to neighborhoods and schools.

District One Commissioner, Carrie Blumert, emphasized the importance of not placing the new jail near schools.

The county was offered land near Harding Charter High School, but declined the offer because it wasn't deemed the right fit.

While the search for a new jail site continues, six locations are under consideration, including two near Will Rogers World Airport and one at I-40 and Douglas Blvd.

District Three Commissioner, Myles Davidson, highlighted the benefits of a site near the airport, suggesting it could also accommodate a justice center.

County commissioners aim to make a decision by the end of this month, with the matter to be discussed at the next board meeting on Sept. 26.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.