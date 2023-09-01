© 2023 KGOU
Criminal Justice

Oklahoma County declines land offer for new jail

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published September 1, 2023 at 3:52 AM CDT
The Oklahoma County Detention Center
Oklahoma Watch

Oklahoma County has turned down an offer of nearly 80 acres of free land near Britton Rd and Kelley Ave., citing concerns about proximity to neighborhoods and schools.

District One Commissioner, Carrie Blumert, emphasized the importance of not placing the new jail near schools.

The county was offered land near Harding Charter High School, but declined the offer because it wasn't deemed the right fit.

While the search for a new jail site continues, six locations are under consideration, including two near Will Rogers World Airport and one at I-40 and Douglas Blvd.

District Three Commissioner, Myles Davidson, highlighted the benefits of a site near the airport, suggesting it could also accommodate a justice center.

County commissioners aim to make a decision by the end of this month, with the matter to be discussed at the next board meeting on Sept. 26.

