Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
An Oklahoma man will serve a year and a day in prison for threats made to Gov. Stitt, other GOP politicians

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published October 17, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT
Kevin Stitt (center) makes his way past an applauding Attorney General Gentner Drummond (right) at the 2023 State of the State Address.
Legislative Service Bureau
Kevin Stitt (center) makes his way past an applauding Attorney General Gentner Drummond (right) at the 2023 State of the State Address.

An Enid has been sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison for making online threats to multiple government officials from around the country.

Tyler Jay Marshall, 36, was charged with one count of threatening to murder a United States official and another count of interstate transmission of threatening communications for posts he made on Twitter threatening to kill Gov. Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, United States Sen. Ted Cruz, and their families.

In August, Marshall pleaded guilty to the second charge and admitted he knew his posts would be perceived as real threats.

Last week, U.S. District Judge David Russell sentenced Marshall to serve 12 months and one day in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

