Oklahoma executes death row inmate despite clemency recommendation

59-year-old Phillip Hancock was executed via lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and pronounced dead at 11:29 a.m. on Thursday.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency for Hancock, but Governor Kevin Stitt rejected the recommendation on the morning of the execution. Stitt has only granted clemency once - in the case of Julius Jones in 2021.

Hancock was found guilty of the 2001 murders of Robert Jett and James Lynch. He claimed he acted in self-defense.

This was the 11th execution in the state since the moratorium on the death penalty ended in 2021.

