Proposed Oklahoma County jail site near Will Rogers Airport is out

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:56 AM CST
Dylan Goforth
/
The Frontier

The Federal Aviation Administration has denied a request from Oklahoma County to build a new jail on land near Will Rogers World Airport.

In a letter to the Oklahoma City Director of Airports, the manager of the FAA’s district office for airports in Oklahoma and Arkansas, Glenn Boles, said the proposed jail location near the Will Rogers World Airport could put the airport’s federal funding at risk, as the necessary rezoning would violate the terms of a grant that is responsible for a majority of the airport’s federal funds.

Additionally, the proposed jail location could interfere with a potential third runway already approved by the FAA.

The county wanted to buy the city-owned 192 acres near Southwest 54th Street and South Newcastle Road, north of the airport.

The Board of County Commissioners met in executive session on Wednesday morning to discuss other possible locations for the new jail and narrowed the list down to three options.
Hannah France
Hannah France started her work in public radio at KBIA while studying journalism at the University of Missouri. While there, she helped develop and produce a weekly community call-in show, for which she and her colleagues won a Gracie Award. Hannah takes interest in a wide variety of news topics, which serves her well as a reporter and producer for KGOU.
See stories by Hannah France
