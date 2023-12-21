Oklahoma man declared innocent after serving nearly 50 years in prison

Earlier this week, Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo updated the dismissed murder conviction of 71-year-old Simmons and declared him “actually innocent,” acknowledging a lack of proof connecting him to the 1974 murder of Carolyn Sue Rogers in an Edmond liquor store.

The ruling makes Simmons eligible for up to $175,000 in compensation for spending 48 years in prison.

He was released from prison in July after his case was thrown out when it was decided he did not receive a fair trial, and his case was dismissed in September at the request of District Attorney Vicki Behenna who said her office could not prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donateonline, or by contacting our Membership department.