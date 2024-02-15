Legislation doubling distance between jails, schools sparks opposition amid Oklahoma County site search

As Oklahoma County commissioners continue their location search the new county jail, a bill moving through the Legislature would effectively rule out the current downtown location.

Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, and community organizers gathered for a press conference at the Capitol Wednesday opposing House Bill 3758.

The bill would double the distance a jail could be built from schools from 1,000 feet to 2,000 feet—potentially ruling out downtown Oklahoma City as a jail site. The bill advanced from a committee vote to the House floor this week.

The Oklahoma County jail falls within 2,000 feet of John Rex Charter Elementary and Emerson North High School.

Lowe argued against the bill, emphasizing downtown's strategic location near courts and services.

"This bill is frankly an effort to remove the current downtown location from consideration and pave the way for commercial development," Lowe said.

The bill’s author, Rep. Josh Cantrell, R-Kingston, cited safety concerns and the need for more space between future correctional faculties and schools.

“Creating a buffer zone can reduce the likelihood of recently released individuals walking around our children’s schools and playgrounds,” Cantrell said in a statement. “It can also significantly lessen the chance of lockdowns interrupting classes when someone escapes from jail.”

Cantrell said opponents of the bill are intentionally misrepresenting the effect of his legislation.

County commissioners are still eying an 89-acre location at 1901 SE Grand Blvd., but that has sparked opposition from nearby school districts and residents.

Last week, the Del City city council approved allocating money to explore legal action to prevent Oklahoma County from building the jail near the city.

Time is ticking for commissioners to select a location due to time limits on ARPA funding.

