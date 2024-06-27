Oklahoma executes Richard Rojem for 1984 killing

Oklahoma executed its second person of the year Thursday morning.

Richard Norman Rojem Jr., 66, was convicted of the 1984 murder and rape of his seven-year-old stepdaughter Layla Dawn Cummings and has been incarcerated for nearly four decades, according to The Oklahoman.

Media witnesses report he died at 10:16 a.m.

Rojem’s first two death sentences were thrown out because of procedural errors. However, in 2007, he was re-sentenced to death. Friday’s court order said Rojem has exhausted all his appeals, though he maintains his innocence.

Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board deliberated for less than one minute before voting against recommending clemency.

He told the board that he did not kill Cummings and his attorney argued the evidence against him was circumstantial. However, prosecutors presented DNA evidence, witness statements, and tire tracks that matched his vehicle, which contended otherwise.

A victim advocate read Mindy Cummings's statement at the hearing. She said she didn’t attend in person because it was too difficult.

“Forty years is a very long time to see the fulfillment of justice that his horrific crime deserves. It’s a long time to be concerned about our safety as long as this monster is alive,” Mindy Cummings wrote. “Death row does not protect us from Rojem.”

Shortly after the execution, Attorney General Gentner Drummond released a statement saying he hopes Rojem's death brings some closure to the family.

“Justice for Layla Cummings was finally served this morning with the execution of the monster responsible for her rape and murder," he wrote. "Layla’s family has endured unimaginable suffering for almost 40 years. My prayer is that today’s action brings a sense of comfort to those who loved her.”

The execution by lethal injection is 84 days after Michael Dwayne Smith was put to death on April 4. Drummond has asked the court to schedule executions 90 days apart instead of 60 to reduce the stress placed on the volunteer execution teams.

The court has agreed to extend the period between executions “unless circumstances dictate modification.”

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.