Former Oklahoma lawmaker sentenced to federal prison for involuntary manslaughter

Dan Kirby, a former Republican Representative from Tulsa and Eufaula City Councilmember, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison on Monday.

Last year, he was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the 2022 death of his girlfriend, Sheryl Bichsel, who died in a motorcycle crash in which she was the passenger and Kirby was the driver.

The jury found Kirby was intoxicated to the point of impairment at the time of the crash, although records show his blood alcohol content was well below the legal limit. However, marijuana and other drugs were also found in his system, though Kirby said he had a medical marijuana license and prescriptions for everything else.

The case was tried in federal court because Kirby is a member of the Muscogee Nation.

