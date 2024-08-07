© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends clemency for death row inmate

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published August 7, 2024 at 3:52 PM CDT
Emmanuel Littlejohn


Oklahoma Department of Corrections

Emmanuel Littlejohn

The board voted 3-2 to recommend clemency for Emmanuel Littlejohn, who was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the 1992 fatal shooting of Kenneth Meers during a robbery of an Oklahoma City convenience store.

Another man, Glenn Bethany, was also involved in the deadly robbery. A different jury found him guilty of first-degree murder as well, but he was sentenced to life without possibility of parole. Court documents show there was uncertainty over which man was the shooter, and Littlejohn maintains it was not him.

This follows Attorney General Gentner Drummond requesting the board not recommend clemency last week.

With clemency recommended by the board, it’s now up to Governor Kevin Stitt to actually grant clemency. Littlejohn is scheduled to be executed on September 26.

