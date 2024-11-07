© 2024 KGOU
Judge rules Oklahoma County jail must allow surprise health inspections

KGOU | By Hannah France
Published November 7, 2024 at 10:20 AM CST
Carmen Forman
/
Oklahoma Voice
The Oklahoma County Detention Center typically incarcerates over 1,000 inmates. The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday on county reimbursement rates for housing state prisoners.

An Oklahoma County District Court Judge has dismissed a case brought by the Oklahoma County jail trust asking state health inspectors be banned from conducting surprise inspections.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma County District Judge Brent Dishman ruled State health inspectors shall be able to conduct surprise inspections at the Oklahoma County jail.

This follows jail staff refusing entry to state health inspectors trying to conduct surprise inspections twice over the summer, citing lack of staff needed to support the inspection process.

After the second refusal, Health Commissioner Keith Reed ordered the jail to permit the surprise inspections or face administrative penalties.

The Health Department has a separate case pending against the Oklahoma County jail trust before the Oklahoma Supreme Court, asking for the jail to be ordered to allow state health inspectors in at any time.

Criminal Justice
Hannah France
Hannah France joined KGOU as a reporter in 2021, shortly after earning a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri. In 2023, Hannah was the first place recipient of the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists' Radio Outstanding Reporter Portfolio award. Hannah reports on a variety of topics including criminal justice, housing, and labor rights and is dedicated to educating and empowering Oklahomans through community storytelling.
See stories by Hannah France
