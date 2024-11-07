Judge rules Oklahoma County jail must allow surprise health inspections

An Oklahoma County District Court Judge has dismissed a case brought by the Oklahoma County jail trust asking state health inspectors be banned from conducting surprise inspections.

On Tuesday, Oklahoma County District Judge Brent Dishman ruled State health inspectors shall be able to conduct surprise inspections at the Oklahoma County jail.

This follows jail staff refusing entry to state health inspectors trying to conduct surprise inspections twice over the summer, citing lack of staff needed to support the inspection process.

After the second refusal, Health Commissioner Keith Reed ordered the jail to permit the surprise inspections or face administrative penalties.

The Health Department has a separate case pending against the Oklahoma County jail trust before the Oklahoma Supreme Court, asking for the jail to be ordered to allow state health inspectors in at any time.

