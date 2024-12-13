Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denies clemency request for Kevin Underwood

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Friday voted to deny clemency to convicted murderer Kevin Ray Underwood. The three board members present unanimously voted against clemency, including newly appointed Susan H. Stava.

Underwood is scheduled to be killed by lethal injection on Dec. 19, pending final approval from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Underwood was sentenced to death in 2008 for murdering Jamie Bolin in Purcell two years earlier. According to Underwood’s confession, he lured Bolin into his house, beat her over the head, attempted to decapitate her and stashed her body in a plastic tub with hopes of later eating it.

Sierra Pfeifer / KOSU Kevin Underwood appeared before the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board via Zoom Friday.

Two canceled clemency hearings and nearly two decades after Underwood murdered his 10-year-old neighbor, a decision has been made about his fate.

Underwood's legal representation highlighted the childhood trauma, undiagnosed autism spectrum disorder, bipolar disorder, PTSD, social phobia, and other mental health challenges he faced.

Attorney Brendan Van Winkle said Underwood “lost his battle” with mental health and asked the board to consider his history.

The State's legal counsel argued that Underwood should be shown the same mercy he showed Bolin — none at all.

Family members of victim Jamie Rose Bolin, including her younger sister, spoke to the board about the impact her loss has had on their family for generations. Bolin’s father joined the meeting over Zoom but was unable to speak because of emotions stirred up by the proceedings.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond praised the decision.

“I am pleased the board voted to deny clemency for this deeply evil monster and ensured that justice will be delivered for Jamie Rose Bolin,” Drummond said. “Jamie’s family has waited 18 excruciating years for justice that finally will be carried out when this murderer is executed.”

Oklahoma’s Coalition Against the Death Penalty panned the parole board’s vote.

“The vote to deny clemency will only perpetuate and add to the senseless violence,” Rev. Don Heath, who chairs the nonprofit’s board said in a statement.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations.


