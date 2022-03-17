© 2022 KGOU
Wind farm in southwest Oklahoma near Carnegie
Education

Former Kingfisher High School football player alleges abuse at hands of teammates, coaches

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published March 17, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT
football_on_field
Ben Hershey
/
Unsplash

A former Kingfisher High School football player is suing his alma mater and coaches.

The player alleges he was physically and sexually abused during his four years on the team. He graduated in 2021.

In his lawsuit originally filed in Kingfisher County District Court in 2021, he says he was beaten, hazed and sexually assaulted. The suit moved to federal court earlier this year, and Kingfisher schools’ attorneys and coaches deny many of the allegations in their filings.

The player accuses his former coaches of egging on his teammates to participate in the abuse. He names Kingfisher head coach Jeff Myers, as well as three assistants in the suit.

On Wednesday, The Oklahoman newspaper reported, Kingfisher Public Schools’ Board of Education rejected a settlement agreement for the suit worth $1.5 million.

Before the settlement was rejected, the former player’s attorney, Cameron Spradling of Oklahoma City, tweeted that more allegations were likely forthcoming and called on other abuse survivors to step forward.

“Time for more revelations - if you were a victim, speak your truth! Go public! Go to the media!” He wrote on Twitter.

OSBI is investigating the allegations, and Oklahoma’s State Board of Education spent some time discussing legal issues at Kingfisher schools during a closed session earlier this month.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma's public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond.

Tags

Education Kingfisher High Schoollawsuit
Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
See stories by Robby Korth
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, justice, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
