Tulsa Community College offers virtual enrollment to qualifying Oklahoma high school students

Tulsa Community College announced it would offer the equivalent of a year’s worth of college to high school juniors and seniors virtually for the price of a single course last week.

The move is part of the college’s High School Plus One program expansion.

In Oklahoma, concurrent enrollment allows high school students to take college courses at little or no cost. But geography is often a barrier.

TCC is hoping to eliminate that barrier by offering up to 31 hours of college courses virtually.

Each course will cost $33, as tuition is paid for by the state but fees aren’t. A community college course typically costs hundreds of dollars.

The virtual program includes English Comp I & II, History, Political Science, Intro to Psychology, Nutrition, Public Speaking, Intro to Philosophy, Math and Lab Science.

Concurrent enrollment has proven to be a popular program as the number of students participating in it has roughly doubled in the last decade. More than 14,000 students participated in 2020.

“By expanding the virtual dual credit options, we are expanding access to a college degree for all students and lessening the debt they take on,” TCC Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs Kristofer Copeland said in a news release. “At the same time, national research shows dual credit students are more likely to continue with college and succeed at a higher rate.”

For more information visit TCC’s website.

