Education

As Pre-K enrollment suffered across the country, Oklahoma kept access strong

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published April 27, 2022 at 3:57 AM CDT
aaron-burden-1zR3WNSTnvY-unsplash.jpg
Aaron Burden
/
Unsplash

Parents across the country were hesitant to send their 4-year-old children to school during the pandemic.

That’s borne out in enrollment numbers.

But in Oklahoma, there was some good news during the 2020-21 school year: The record losses in pre-kindergarten enrollment weren’t as bad as the rest of the country’s.

Roughly three-fourths of Oklahoma 4-year-olds attended pre-K in the 2020-21 school year.

That’s good enough for second in the country per the National Institute for Early Education Research’s state of pre-school rankings.

It’s an encouraging statistic, as the state made boosting early childhood enrollment a priority amid coronavirus-caused uncertainty.

But Oklahoma still has a long way to go and will have to make efforts to get more young children enrolled in school. That two-thirds enrollment rate - which outpaced much of the country - was also a 15-year low in the state.

Some other notes from the report that looked at early childhood education during the pandemic-ravaged school year.

  • 74% of Oklahoma 4-year-olds were enrolled in either public pre-kindergarten or federal Head Start programs.
  • Oklahoma preschools enrolled 38,450 preschoolers, a decrease of 4,233 from the prior year.
  • Oklahoma ranked No. 2 nationally for access for 4-year-olds for pre-kindergarten.
  • Oklahoma ranked No. 25 for state spending and No. 7 for overall spending (which includes federal and local monies).
  • State Spending Per Child Equaled $4,643 in 2020-2021, down $53 from 2019-2020, adjusted for inflation.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Education Preschoolearly educationpre-K
Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
See stories by Robby Korth
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, justice, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
