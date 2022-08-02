Oklahoma is on the lookout for college students to join its Math Tutoring Corps

Interested college students can apply here. The deadline to apply is Aug. 10. For more information on the Math Tutoring Corps, visit the Oklahoma State Department of Education website.

As Oklahoma gears up for a new school year, the State Department of Education is seeking college students to help middle schoolers in math.

The state’s Math Tutoring Corps idea is simple and has been around for a couple of years. College students are paid to tutor middle schoolers in math in online sessions three times a week during the fall. It’s funded by $5 million dollars in federal COVID-relief money.

The state hopes to support up to 1,500 middle school students this fall and will pay college students $25 per hour for their work.

The program has already shown some success, with the vast majority of student participants reporting they improved their math skills as a result. A post-pilot survey of participants showed:

90% of participants increased their understanding of mathematics.

84% of families said participating students were more confident about math.

84% of students indicated they would be more likely to persevere after making a mistake.

