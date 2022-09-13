Republican lawmakers call for investigation into Norman teacher for potential HB 1775 violation

Fourteen Oklahoma Republican lawmakers are asking the State Department of Education to investigate a former Norman teacher for potentially violating the state’s so-called critical race theory law.

The lawmakers – which includes several of the bill’s sponsors – said they’re concerned about a comment former Norman English teacher Summer Boismier made to Oklahoma City television station Fox 25 about House Bill 1775.

I am a walking HB 1775 violation,” she told the station. “And one of the sticking points between myself and my previous district is, I would do it again.”

Boismier made headlines following her resignation from Norman Public Schools after she shared a QR code linking students to a banned book resource from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York.

In the wake of that move, she’s faced some backlash from state leaders, including State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters.

The law says a teacher can have their license revoked for willfully violating HB 1775. But no teacher has faced that yet. Revocations are typically for serious, felony-level crimes.

A spokesperson for the State Department of Education said the agency has not yet received a complaint regarding a potential HB 1775 violation from any parents in Norman.

