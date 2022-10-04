© 2022 KGOU
Education

Oklahoma wants more students to fill out FAFSA

KGOU | By Robby Korth,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published October 4, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT
OU.jpg
Robby Korth/StateImpact Oklahoma
/
The University of Oklahoma campus in Norman, Okla.

Completing the Federal Application for Student Aid – commonly called the FAFSA – is important for students who want help paying for college.

Oklahoma’s State Regents for Higher Education are trying to get more students to apply.

"We encourage high school seniors and our current college students to complete the new FAFSA as soon as it becomes available, as some types of state and federal financial aid are awarded to eligible students on a first-come, first-served basis," Chancellor Allison Garrett said in a news release. "Students who complete the FAFSA have access to numerous state and federal scholarships, grants, and work-study programs."

There’s no firm deadline for applying for the FAFSA, but Oklahoma’s higher ed governing agency is calling on students to get their application as soon as possible.

Last year, only 42 percent of Oklahoma high school seniors completed the form. That was a modest increase from 2021, but the state still ranked sixth from the bottom for completing the application.

You can complete the 2023-24 FAFSA online at StudentAid.gov. For more information, visit Oklahoma College Assistance Program’s website startwithfafsa.org.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Education
Robby Korth
Robby Korth grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a journalism degree.
See stories by Robby Korth
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
