3 Western Heights school board members resign

Three embattled school board members at Oklahoma City’s Western Heights Public Schools are resigning after months of controversy. The resignations come after the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided last month to uphold a state takeover of the district.

Board President Robert Everman and two other members who regularly vote with Everman submitted their resignations Tuesday, The Oklahoman confirmed.

The State Board of Education has been calling for Everman to resign for over a year, saying he’s a “cancer” and “scorn” on the district.

Last year, the state Board suspended Western Heights’ superintendent, installed its own and took over district operations. This came after massive losses of students and employees, financial mismanagement, retaliatory behavior to staff and parents, and the lowest academics in the state.

Everman unsuccessfully fought the takeover and tried to block the release of an audit showing incorrect reporting and over a million dollars spent in violation of the district’s bid policy.

Everman says his departure isn’t due to public pressure, but rather is a result of personal health issues.

