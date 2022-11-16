© 2022 KGOU
Education

3 Western Heights school board members resign

KGOU | By Beth Wallis,
StateImpact Oklahoma
Published November 16, 2022 at 9:13 AM CST
westernheights-hs.jpg
Western Heights
/
Western Heights High School in southwest Oklahoma City, Okla.

Three embattled school board members at Oklahoma City’s Western Heights Public Schools are resigning after months of controversy. The resignations come after the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided last month to uphold a state takeover of the district.

Board President Robert Everman and two other members who regularly vote with Everman submitted their resignations Tuesday, The Oklahoman confirmed.

The State Board of Education has been calling for Everman to resign for over a year, saying he’s a “cancer” and “scorn” on the district.

Last year, the state Board suspended Western Heights’ superintendent, installed its own and took over district operations. This came after massive losses of students and employees, financial mismanagement, retaliatory behavior to staff and parents, and the lowest academics in the state.

Everman unsuccessfully fought the takeover and tried to block the release of an audit showing incorrect reporting and over a million dollars spent in violation of the district’s bid policy.

Everman says his departure isn’t due to public pressure, but rather is a result of personal health issues.

StateImpact Oklahoma is a partnership of Oklahoma’s public radio stations which relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online.

Tags
Education Western Heights
Beth Wallis
Beth reports on energy and environmental topics for StateImpact Oklahoma.
See stories by Beth Wallis
StateImpact Oklahoma
StateImpact Oklahoma reports on education, health, environment, and the intersection of government and everyday Oklahomans. It's a reporting project and collaboration of KGOU, KOSU, KWGS and KCCU, with broadcasts heard on NPR Member stations.
See stories by StateImpact Oklahoma
