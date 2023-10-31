© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
Former Tulsa school official pleads guilty to wire fraud

KGOU | By Elizabeth Caldwell,
OPMX
Published October 31, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT

A former public school official accused of embezzlement has pled guilty in federal court.

Devin Fletcher, who previously served as the chief learning and talent officer for Tulsa Public Schools, pled guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

While working for TPS, Fletcher admitted he and another unnamed person created fake documents, including invoices and purchase orders, to defraud the district and the nonprofit Foundation for Tulsa Schools.

Clint Johnson, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District, estimates a loss to both entities of more than $600,000.

Fletcher resigned after TPS self-reported the matter in June 2022.

Fletcher is on bond pending sentencing. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and fines in the hundreds of thousands.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Education
Elizabeth Caldwell
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
See stories by OPMX
