Norman, Moore public schools take a stand against State Superintendent's Bible mandate

Norman Public Schools’ superintendent is standing firm—no Bibles in the classroom.

This comes after State Superintendent Ryan Walters recently announced changes to the state's social studies standards that introduces the Bible as an instructional resource. However, NPS superintendent Nick Migliorino says it’s not happening.

"Norman Public Schools is not going to have Bibles in our classrooms, and we are not going to require our teachers to teach from the Bible," Migliorino told The Norman Transcript.

Migliorino's stand against the mandate has some parents applauding his decision. One parent at the most recent NPS Board of Education meeting thanked the superintendent on his position regarding the matter.

"Thank you to the Board for coming out saying 'no' to Ryan Walter's mandate," a parent said. "This mandate makes it so that teachers and students who may not be Christians, who may not have any faith or who may believe something different are essentially going to be forced to learn something that they may not believe in in a way that makes that faith a priority," the parent said to the board. "That is not what the founders of this country wanted. So, thank you for standing up and for doing what’s right for our NPS kids."

The Oklahoma Board of Education is responsible for setting the academic standards that outline what students need to learn. However, state law gives local school districts the authority to choose curriculum and instructional materials they use.

Migliorino told the newspaper that NPS’ curriculum is clear and the district is not going to deviate from it.

Moore Public Schools has also spoken out against Walter's mandate.

In a letter to parents and guardians that was circulated on social media, MPS District Superintendent Robert Romines said the district will not be following the new rule.

Romines wrote, "While students learn about religions' role in historical and cultural contexts, teaching any specific religious doctrine or practice is not a part of the current standards."

KGOU is a community-supported news organization and relies on contributions from readers and listeners to fulfill its mission of public service to Oklahoma and beyond. Donate online, or by contacting our Membership department.