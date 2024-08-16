© 2024 KGOU
Bixby Superintendent sues Ryan Walters for defamation

By Ben Abrams,
OPMX
Published August 16, 2024 at 10:50 AM CDT
Left: Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller. Right: Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
Left: Courtesy of Bixby Public Schools | Right: Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma
The Superintendent of Bixby Public Schools filed a two-count defamation lawsuit Thursday against State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The suit claims Walters damaged Superintendent Rob Miller’s reputation at a press conference on July 31, when Walters called him a “liar” and a “clown,” among other things.

Miller had publicly raised concerns on social media about Bixby’s Title I allocations.

Title I is a section of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) meant to provide school districts with funds to assist low-income families.

The suit further claims that Walters made false statements about him, such as the claim Miller supported “pornography” and “pedophilia” in schools.

Superintendent Miller’s office had no comment on the lawsuit.

Bixby students head back to school on Aug. 20.

This report was produced by the Oklahoma Public Media Exchange, a collaboration of public media organizations. Help support collaborative journalism by donating at the link at the top of this webpage.
Education
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
