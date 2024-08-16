© 2024 KGOU
Oklahoma state superintendent Ryan Walters asks House Speaker to impeach him

By Robby Korth,
Lionel RamosOPMX
Published August 16, 2024 at 2:34 PM CDT
State schools superintendent Ryan Walters called an impromptu press conference Friday afternoon, daring Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall to impeach him.

The speaker responded he would not do so.

“My advice to Superintendent Walters is to prioritize getting resources to Oklahoma schools and improving our state's education rankings, rather than engaging in political theatrics,” McCall said in a statement.

Walters said a recent announcement of an investigation by a state watchdog agency and a growing chorus of Republican lawmakers calling for an investigative committee are simply a front. The state’s highest education official said that McCall and ally Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, want to impeach him. So, why not get it over with?

“If this is truly about getting to the bottom of those political accusations from the Speaker's office, let's have the impeachment hearings, and let's lay them all out for everybody to see,” Walters said.

Walters said McCall and McBride want to disadvantage the state superintendent in a theoretical 2026 run for governor. Walters denied that he had plans to run for governor himself.

“Charles McCall is more concerned about running for governor in 2026 than taking care of Oklahomans,” Walters said. “This is a clear attack on who he views as his biggest political opponent in that governor's race in 2026.”

He says the call for an investigation into OSDE’s spending habits by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency is based on political lies.

“We need to lay it all out there,” Walters said. “For everyone to see it. Let’s make it live.”

In a statement, McCall said the investigation is aimed at figuring out what is going on with Oklahoma’s Department of Education rather than any political moves.

“This investigation is about ensuring taxpayer dollars are properly allocated, not targeting individuals. It is essential we understand why school districts are not receiving their required funding,” he said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Kevin Stitt confirmed that House and Senate leadership had met about the situation Thursday. However, she wrote in a text message that Stitt does not want to comment on any investigations or potential impeachment.

“The governor called that meeting to tone down the rhetoric and get to the bottom of the funding dispute,” spokeswoman Abegail Cave wrote.
Robby Korth
Robby grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma and Fayetteville, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Journalism degree. Robby has reported for several newspapers, including The Roanoke Times in southwest Virginia. He reported for StateImpact Oklahoma from 2019 through 2022, focusing on education.
Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government for a consortium of Oklahoma’s public radio stations. He is a graduate of Texas State University in San Marcos with a degree in English. He has covered race and equity, unemployment, housing, and veterans' issues.
OPMX
Oklahoma Public Media Exchange
