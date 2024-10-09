Brown says no to pro-Palestinian students' demands for divestment

Brown University has refused pro-Palestinian student demands to divest from companies doing business with Israel.

The university’s highest governing body, the Brown Corporation, says divesting “would signal that there are ‘approved’ points of views to which members of the community are expected to conform.”

Supporters of divestment ended their encampment last spring in exchange for a promise that their proposal for divestment would get a vote from the board this fall.

