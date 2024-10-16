Oklahoma’s career and technical programs add $1 billion to state economy

Oklahoma’s career and technical schools reported that its programs added nearly $1 billion to the state’s economy during the 2023 fiscal year.

The CareerTech programs accounted for over $29 million in income tax and sales tax revenue and more than 8,600 jobs in 2023, according to a news release. These programs include Oklahoma CareerTech’s technology centers, skills senters and adult education and family literacy providers.

“By continuing to invest in education and training through CareerTech, we are not only strengthening our state’s economic future but also providing life-changing opportunities for thousands of Oklahomans,” Brent Haken, Oklahoma CareerTech director, said in a statement. “Thank you to everyone involved for your commitment to making CareerTech a key driver of our state’s prosperity.”

CareerTech technology centers supported more than 8,500 jobs and over $451 million in wages. The jobs generated over $18 million in income tax revenue and $10.7 million in sales tax revenue.

The skills centers, where detained or incarcerated individuals can participate in CareerTech programs, supported 95 jobs and $4.4 million in wages. The jobs generated over $4,400 in income tax revenue and $2,300 in sales tax revenue.

The adult education and family literacy providers, which assist adults in becoming literate self-sufficient, supported five jobs and over $247,000 in wages. Nearly $11,000 in income tax revenue was generated as well as more than $5,600 in sales tax revenue.

For the 2023 fiscal year, CareerTech’s programs had a 94% positive placement rate, according to a news release. This means 94% of CareerTech graduates were employed, continued education or joined the military.

The 2024 fiscal year saw an increase in enrollment systemwide and recently CareerTech set a goal to increase enrollment across its campuses by 15% by fiscal year 2029.

The study was conducted by researchers at the University of Cincinnati and paid for by Oklahoma CareerTech and the Oklahoma Association of Career and Technology Education.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.