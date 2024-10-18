© 2024 KGOU
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma's ACT scores ranked second-to-last

KGOU | By Jennifer Palmer, Oklahoma Watch
Published October 18, 2024 at 9:23 AM CDT
A senior at Crooked Oak High School in Oklahoma City logs into the ACT website to check his score on Oct. 18, 2023.
Whitney Bryen
/
Oklahoma Watch
A senior at Crooked Oak High School in Oklahoma City logs into the ACT website to check his score on Oct. 18, 2023.

Oklahoma’s average composite ACT score dipped to 17.6 for the Class of 2024, a cohort of students who were freshman during the first full year of COVID-19 school disruptions. Only Nevada was lower, with a 17.2.

The data, released Wednesday, show Oklahoma is well below the national average of 19.4. The maximum score on the ACT is 36.

Just 10% of Oklahoma’s graduates met all four college readiness benchmarks (in English, math, reading and science) compared to 20% nationally. Seven percent met three benchmarks, 12% met two, 16% met one, and 55% didn’t meet any.

Students who meet the ACT’s college benchmarks are likely to earn a C or higher in a college course in that subject.

Oklahoma is one of about a dozen states that tested 100% of students. Testing all students during the school day at no cost to them, as Oklahoma does, removes some barriers students face when considering college.

Most states test far fewer students, and those tested are typically academically advanced and college-bound. ACT cautions against comparing states that test significantly different percentages of students.

ACT scores were declining even before the pandemic. In 2017, the first year Oklahoma required all students to take a college readiness exam in high school, the average composite ACT score was 19.4. Two years later, it dropped to 18.9.

The latest data is available on the ACT website.

Oklahoma Watch, at oklahomawatch.org, is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that covers public-policy issues facing the state. This article was originally delivered to Oklahoma Watch's Education Watch newsletter subscribers. Sign up now to receive Education Watch directly in your inbox.
Education
Oklahoma Watch
Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit organization that produces in-depth and investigative journalism on important public-policy issues facing the state. Oklahoma Watch is non-partisan and strives to be balanced, fair, accurate and comprehensive. The reporting project collaborates on occasion with other news outlets. Topics of particular interest include poverty, education, health care, the young and the old, and the disadvantaged.
See stories by Oklahoma Watch
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.