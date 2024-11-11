Transgender Oklahomans, allies look to music for community, catharsis

OAC is directed by Ramona — who asked that StateImpact keep her last name confidential for safety concerns. The group began as the Transgender Action Chorus about two years ago.

“The reason I started this group was because, well, I’m a transgender person, and I really like singing, and I like choir,” Ramona said to audience members. “But unfortunately, choir isn’t always the most accessible or safe space for trans people. And so I decided to start a group that was just catering to the needs to trans people in Oklahoma.”

Ramona said eventually, the group opened up its membership to people of all gender identities who support the choir’s mission.

She told the audience the night’s concert was “not just about music — it’s also political education.”

“Learn about some of the movements that we’re singing songs from tonight,” Ramona said, holding a program booklet of notes on composers and the movements from which the songs arose. “Learn about some of the people who fought and who died and who resisted so that we could be here and have spaces like this and share things like this today.”

Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma Choir director Ramona leads the ensemble through a pre-concert warm up, running through songs like Wendi Buck's "Bend the Arc" and union anthem "The Workers' Song."

The choir began with a rendition of “ Mean Things Happening in this Land ” by John Handcox, an organizer for the Southern Tenant Farmers’ Union . Traditionally, groups that sing the piece can write their own verses.

“They’re writing bills to keep us down and passing them into law,” a soloist sang. “But we are stronger than they know, and we know who we are.”

The choir’s setlist included songs about union protests, international workers’ and feminist movements, racial justice and Palestinian sovereignty.

After the concert, members — who all requested their last names be kept confidential for safety concerns — spoke with StateImpact about what they get out of their choir experiences.

Member MaryEllen said several choir members have moved out of Oklahoma “specifically because of how difficult life is here for trans people and for queer people.”

Trans rights issues in Oklahoma continue to heighten in policy and rhetoric. State Superintendent Ryan Walters regularly criticizes “ radical gender ideology ” and championed an administrative rule passed by the State Board of Education requiring districts to get state approval before changing gender markers on student records.

During Oklahoma’s last legislative session, lawmakers ran 60 anti-trans bills , including prohibiting gender amendments on birth certificates and banning LGTBQ+ books in school libraries.

“I think having the community really gives you the hope that you need to feel okay — like, you’re going to move on. You’re going to get it done. You’re going to get through somehow,” MaryEllen said. “It is really cathartic to be able to be with other people and make friends and sing songs that people have been singing for — oh, my god — hundreds of years, dealing with the same struggles that we’re dealing with right now.”

The concert was performed the day after the announcement of the 2024 presidential election results. Member Red said neither party earned their vote because they didn’t feel like either were working for meaningful change for trans people.

“I have the same answer to the question, ‘Why did I find the choir in the first place?’ as to like, ‘How am I dealing with the news from yesterday?'” Red said. “You go to choir, you sing with your friends. … A lot of the forces that are less than helpful to us that were in the world, they were there before [the election]. They were there four years ago and eight years ago. And our work is still the same.”

Red said the choir is a place to “raise a joyful noise,” regardless of the political climate.

“At this point, I believe that the way I’m going to be able to personally weather that is to reach out and form bonds with my community,” Red said. “You may have to go looking a little bit, but [supportive communities] are there. Trust me, they are. They want you there. They are looking for you. They are reaching out for you. Reach back.”

Member Abby said coming to the group for weekly rehearsals provides a regular space to interact with friends.

“That also comes along with, like, building community. It makes you feel like you belong,” Abby said. “And I think we all just need to know that we belong. Now, more than ever, I suppose.”

Abby’s spouse, Moth, said regardless of local and national politics, the choir’s work of being a welcoming space for trans people continues.

“This community was here yesterday, it’ll be here today, it’ll be here tomorrow,” Moth said. “And, you know, if you want to change things, go out and join something like this or come join us sing.

“Ain’t nothing more joyful than singing.”