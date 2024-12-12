© 2024 KGOU
KFOR wins legal case against Oklahoma State Department of Education

KGOU | By Deborah Shaar
Published December 12, 2024 at 8:04 AM CST
Books including the Holy Bible are stacked on the table in front of Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters at the Oklahoma Board of Education meeting on June 27, 2024.
Jake Ramsey
/
Oklahoma Watch
Books including the Holy Bible are stacked on the table in front of Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters at the Oklahoma Board of Education meeting on June 27, 2024.

Oklahoma's oldest television station has won its legal battle with State Department of Education leaders.

KFOR TV in Oklahoma City reports a federal court approved an agreement Wednesday upholding the station's First Amendment rights.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters and his Press Secretary Dan Isett have agreed to allow KFOR journalists into all of the education department's news conferences and meetings.

The leaders have also agreed to pay attorney fees and damages of $17.91, a symbolic amount as 1791 was the year the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified.

KFOR TV and The Institute For Free Speech took legal action in September.

The station said for months, its journalists were refused access to public State Board of Education meetings and excluded from Walters' news conferences.

Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.