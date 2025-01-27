Senate education leadership to prioritize teacher raises in K-12, prohibiting DEI in higher education

For K-12, Education Committee Chair Sen. Adam Pugh (R-Edmond) led with a teacher raise that would boost the minimum salary schedule to start at $50,000. Currently, the state minimum is $39,601.

The measure, Senate Bill 201 , would put Oklahoma in line with neighboring states. Arkansas recently increased its minimum pay to $50,000, but it also eliminated the statutory requirement for step raises. New Mexico also passed a pay raise three years ago, which starts Level 1 teachers at $50,000.

Pugh called the bill the “most important thing” to solve Oklahoma’s teacher shortage.

“We will continue to work on teacher pay, and we know that our neighboring states in all directions are focusing on the same,” Pugh said. “And this won’t ever just be a one-year discussion. Every year, we need to reevaluate the marketplace and make sure that we’re paying our teachers what their skill sets and the marketplace demands.”

Teachers saw a raise in the 2023 legislative session of $3,000 to $6,000, depending on experience.

Pugh also highlighted Senate Bill 409 , though his characterization strays from the bill’s current text. In its filed form, the measure would require districts to hold one additional day of classes if the legislature appropriates at least $25 million more than the previous year.

Pugh said it would add a week to district calendars and come with a $125 million price tag, though the bill does not prescribe additional school days per each $25 million over the previous year.

“I’ve spoken with parents. I’ve spoken with school leaders,” Pugh said. “They recognize that our kids need to be in the classroom more. And I think this is a big first step to enabling that to happen.”

StateImpact asked for clarification but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Two bills focusing on school innovations also made Pugh’s list of legislative priorities: Senate Bill 555 and Senate Bill 243 .

Senate Bill 555, called the “Education Regulatory Sandbox Program,” would allow school districts to apply for exemptions from a specific statute or administrative rule in exchange for the district implementing an innovative program designed to improve educational outcomes. The exemption would be allowed for three years.

Senate Bill 243 would create a School Innovation Grant Program for schools to develop educational innovations. The grants would be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Senate Education Committee Vice Chair Sen. Ally Seifried (R-Claremore) also presented at the press conference, first highlighting her Senate Bill 139 , which would require school districts to craft policies to restrict student cell phone use from the first bell in the morning to the last bell of the school day. It would require exceptions for emergencies and student medical monitoring.

Seifried and Pugh authored similar bills last session, but they failed to pass. Seifried said it was a top priority this year.

“We know that when cell phones are in the classroom, students are distracted,” Seifried said. “Teachers are having to manage trying to make the cell phones go away, trying to teach their lesson plan, and the behavioral issues that are associated with them cause a lot of issues. … I really want Oklahoma to be a leader on this. I think we can do it.”

Seifried also highlighted Senate Bill 6 , which would move school board elections to the November general election ballot. Critics say that could politicize school board elections, but Seifried said she’s aiming for increased voter turnout.

“I had to work hard. I had to go knock on thousands and thousands of doors. And I’m a better legislator standing before you because of that,” Seifried said. “And so I think bringing more awareness to these elections can make the candidates maybe get outside their comfort zone and talk with people.”

For higher education, Pugh said his priority was “ending DEI on our campuses in any form or fashion.” Senate Bill 796 would prohibit institutions of higher education within the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education from using state funds, property or resources on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives “to the extent they grant preferential treatment based on one person’s particular race, color, ethnicity, or national origin over another’s.”

The bill mirrors an executive order signed in 2023 by Gov. Kevin Stitt — one that led to the axing of a women’s leadership program and a restructuring of the DEI office at the University of Oklahoma.

“I don’t want students showing up on campus and then being told, ‘You’re not actually equal. I want you to look at a crowd and be able to point out the differences and then treat people differently,’ because that’s actually counter to everything I believe,” Pugh said.

Another higher education priority is Senate Bill 244 , which would establish the School of American Civic Thought and Leadership at the University of Oklahoma. It would create a school to educate students on “the principles, ideals and institutions of the American political order.” It would be under advisement on staffing and curriculum by a nine-member committee appointed by the governor and legislative leadership.

For more information on education bills to watch this session, visit StateImpact’s 2025 policy watchlist .