Bixby Superintendent Rob Miller to run for state superintendent

Miller is a Marine, a former teacher and principal, and has served as Bixby’s superintendent for seven years. He is running as a Republican but said on his campaign website he wants to get politics out of education.

“Oklahoma’s kids deserve better, and I’m running for State Superintendent to make sure they get it,” Miller said. “I won’t let partisan politics ruin our schools — I’ll fight for results, for families, and most importantly, for our kids.”

According to an exclusive interview with the Tulsa World, Miller plans to retire from Bixby on June 30.

Campaign issues listed on his website are to focus on kids, not politics; improve teacher pay and retention; protect local control; keep schools safe and focused on learning; innovate and inspire; support families; and stand up to extremes.

Current State Superintendent Ryan Walters is a defendant in a defamation lawsuit from Miller. At a July 2024 press conference, Walters called Miller a “liar” and a “clown” and raised doubt about Bixby’s financial well-being. That case is currently working through the court.

Walters, who has been rumored to be looking at a gubernatorial bid, has yet to announce if he is seeking reelection for state superintendent.

Asked for a response, Walters’ spokesperson, Grace Kim, said the state superintendent’s “future political decisions will be made at a later time.”

“Superintendent Walters remains focused on keeping woke administrators out of the classroom, implementing President Trump’s education reforms, and empowering parents to have a greater voice in their children’s education,” Kim said.