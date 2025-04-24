Gov. Stitt names new member to University of Oklahoma’s governing board

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed a new member to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents Wednesday.

State senators would still need to confirm Rainey Williams, of Oklahoma City, to the board, which oversees the University of Oklahoma, Rogers State University and Cameron University.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to serve on the OU Board of Regents and support the university’s mission of academic excellence, innovation, and public impact,” Williams said in a statement. “OU plays a vital role in shaping our state’s future, and I’m grateful to Gov. Stitt for the trust he’s placed in me.”

Photo provided by the Governor's Office. Rainey Williams is pictured.

With decades of experience in “business, investment, and civic leadership,” Stitt said Williams is a “respected leader with a heart for service.”

Williams attended the OU College of Law and has taught as an adjunct professor at the OU College of Business. He earned a bachelor of business administration in finance from Southern Methodist University.

He currently serves as chair of the University Hospitals Authority and Trust and the investment committee for the Presbyterian Health Foundation, according to a statement.

Williams has also held board positions and leadership roles at private companies. He’s served as president for 25 years of Marco Holding Corp., a private investment firm operating in southwestern United States.

“His business experience, combined with his longstanding commitment to education and public health, makes him a natural fit to help guide the University of Oklahoma into its next chapter,” Stitt said in a statement.

