Dallas Taylor: What Can We Learn From Listening To Silence?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Sound And Silence

What can we discover when we allow ourselves to sit in silence and just... listen? Sound designer Dallas Taylor explores how tuning into silence is key for understanding the beauty of the sonic world.

About Dallas Taylor

Dallas Taylor is the host and creator of Twenty Thousand Hertz, a podcast that reveals the stories behind the world's most interesting sounds.

He is also the creative director of Defacto Sound, a sound design company where he has led thousands of high-profile projects ranging from blockbuster trailers and advertising campaigns to Sundance award-winning films and major television series.

