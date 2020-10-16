© 2022 KGOU
Education

Dallas Taylor: What Can We Learn From Listening To Silence?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 16, 2020 at 6:46 AM CDT

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Sound And Silence

What can we discover when we allow ourselves to sit in silence and just... listen? Sound designer Dallas Taylor explores how tuning into silence is key for understanding the beauty of the sonic world.

About Dallas Taylor

Dallas Taylor is the host and creator of Twenty Thousand Hertz, a podcast that reveals the stories behind the world's most interesting sounds.

He is also the creative director of Defacto Sound, a sound design company where he has led thousands of high-profile projects ranging from blockbuster trailers and advertising campaigns to Sundance award-winning films and major television series.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
