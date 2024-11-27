Public input wanted: How should Oklahoma regulate pollution from fossil fuels?

Oklahoma’s fossil fuel industries are likely facing new emissions requirements after federal guidelines were established earlier this year.

The state plans to finalize its policies to reduce pollution from existing oil and gas production and fossil fuel-fired power plants in 2026.

The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the spring of 2024 released a suite of guidelines meant to reduce pollution under the authorities of the Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, and Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

The rules set limits on greenhouse gases such as methane and carbon dioxide, which contribute to global warming and climate change when released into the atmosphere. States are tasked with meeting the requirements by drafting their own policies.

National emissions rules could change in the coming years. President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on increasing domestic oil and gas production and limiting funding for climate initiatives.

DEQ spokesperson Erin Hatfield told StateImpact the department does not know if its plans will be changed or halted under the incoming administration. Although there will be a transition federally, Hatfield said, the DEQ will continue to protect the state’s environment.

As of Nov. 26, former Congressman Lee Zeldin was nominated to serve as the new EPA administrator.

The DEQ will develop emissions rules in 2025 after gathering input and host a state plan hearing in early 2026, according to a public timeline.

The department will begin its planning process with a public information session from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 over Zoom and at its Oklahoma City office. According to a news release, the DEQ is encouraging residents’ participation “at every step of this process.”