Health

A Look at an Autistic Savant's Brilliant Mind

Published January 15, 2007 at 9:00 AM CST
Born on a Blue Day

When Daniel Tammet thinks about numbers, each one has a distinct personality. Thirty-seven is lumpy, for example; four is shy. He has a rare form of autism that gives him astonishing mental powers, such as effortlessly calculating huge numbers in his head with the speed of a computer.

Author Daniel Tammet talks about his new book Born on a Blue Day: Inside the Extraordinary Mind of an Autistic Savant, and his amazing facility with numbers.

Guest:

Daniel Tammet, author of Born on a Blue Day: Inside the Extraordinary Mind of an Autistic Savant

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

