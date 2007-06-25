Tracking the Evolution of Our Growing Waistlines

Author Deirdre Barrett talks about her book, Waistland: A (R)evolutionary View of Our Weight and Fitness Crisis. She explains how farming ruined our figures and our health. Barrett also offers advice on how to lose weight: eat less and exercise more.

Guest:

Deirdre Barrett, an assistant professor of psychology at Harvard Medical School; she is also the president of the Society for Psychological Hypnosis and a past president of the Association for the Study of Dreams

