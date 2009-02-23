© 2022 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01_0.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Liza Mundy: Multiple Births 'Changing Our World'

Fresh Air
Published February 23, 2009 at 8:07 AM CST

The recent birth of octuplets in California has renewed the debate over assisted reproduction and the multiple births that are often its result — subjects reporter Liza Mundy tackled in her 2007 book Everything Conceivable: How Assisted Reproduction Is Changing Our World.

Mundy has been a staff writer at The Washington Post for more than 10 years. She is also a regular contributor to the online magazine Slate. Her latest book is a biography of Michelle Obama, called Michelle.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Tags

Health NPR News
More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.