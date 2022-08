Summer Sundays are the time for Little League games, soccer games and swim meets — but could pushing sports too hard be bad for kids?

Rebecca Roberts talks with Mark Hyman, author of the new book Until It Hurts: America's Obsession with Youth Sports and How It Harms Our Kids. Hyman's son, Ben, was an aspiring high school baseball player until he suffered a serious arm injury.

