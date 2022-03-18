It's World Sleep Day — a celebration of an activity we don't do enough

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

You hear this program thanks to our technical director, Patrick Boyd, who woke at 2:20 this morning and said hello to his dog, which is normal for your MORNING EDITION staff even on this special day, World Sleep Day. In celebration of the activity we do not do enough, here's a famous saying. Ben Franklin said, early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise. So when does that start working?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.