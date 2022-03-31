Memory loss, debilitating fatigue and more: Oklahomans share their experiences with long COVID symptoms
Even though cases are down, thousands of Oklahomans are still dealing with COVID symptoms. As many as one in three who are infected with the virus will continue to have symptoms for weeks — or even months — after recovery.
StateImpact talked with more than a dozen Oklahomans about their experiences with long-term COVID symptoms. What did those symptoms look like? To be honest, the experiences were all over the map, but there were a few things that came up time and again: lung issues, heart issues, brain fog — and frustration.
Listen for more.
