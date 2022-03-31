Memory loss, debilitating fatigue and more: Oklahomans share their experiences with long COVID symptoms

StateImpact talked with more than a dozen Oklahomans about their experiences with long-term COVID symptoms. What did those symptoms look like? To be honest, the experiences were all over the map, but there were a few things that came up time and again: lung issues, heart issues, brain fog — and frustration.

Listen for more.

